Scoreboard

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Brittany, May 11, 2022 -- Low Team Net Twosome

A-Flight: First (tie) -- Joe D'Anna and Ralph Trigg / Perry Grizzle and Ralph Nimmer (62); Third (tie) -- Jim Davis and John Allen / Doug Mills and Paul Brainard (64)

B-Flight: First -- Bruce Painter and Joe Jayroe (59); Second -- Dennis Berg and Bill Winzig (60); Third (tie) -- Michael Bahr and John Flynn / Bob Davis and Blind Draw (63)

C-Flight: First -- Gerald McGuffin and Jim Smith (56); Second -- Keith Hall and Tom Kelley (58); Third -- Dale Schofield and Jim Sours (61)

D-Flight: First -- Duane Kuske and Bob Baldwin (56); Second (tie) -- Phil Bode and John Haynes / Hilary Krueger and Michael Lehner (57)