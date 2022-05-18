Rogers Road to be closed week of May 23

A portion of Rogers Road, from Forest Hills Boulevard to Highland Road, will be closed to thru traffic during workday hours starting Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27.

Local traffic will be allowed access as necessary during the day from Lancashire Boulevard. Anyone traveling in that area after hours should use caution in the presence of barricades, construction equipment and uneven road surfaces.

The closure will allow for the installation of the water line for the new city Public Safety Facility being constructed on Forest Hills Boulevard. This project is subject to change because of weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Another closure is ongoing from Lower Dogwood Drive between Villas Way to Cora Circle until further notice. The recent flood waters have compromised the safety of the roadway and the closure will remain in place until the area can be assessed and repaired.