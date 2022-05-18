Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Delilah, a beautiful pit/lab mix who is 3 years and 10 months old. She is housebroken and good with kids. Delilah has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $60. For more information on Delilah, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

