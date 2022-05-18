City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

May 23 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

May 26 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

June 13 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

June 20 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

May 19 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

May 26 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

June 13 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

June 8 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

June 8 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.