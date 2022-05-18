Mark Your Calendar

Ongoing

• Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament. The Property Owners Association is again hosting both the APT and WAPT golf tournaments this year from May 25-28. Currently, there is an urgent need for ball spotters. Volunteer forms can be found at all Pro Shops and online at bellavistapoa.com/bellavistacharitygolf/.

• Flea in the Park will be held again this year at Blowing Springs Park from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 7-8. The POA is looking for Vintage Market vendors to apply for the event this year. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information and an application.

May 20 & 21

• The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m.-noon. This is year No. 27 for the event, which will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household goods, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden supplies, coffee shoppe and bakery items.

• The Bella Vista Garden Club Perennials Plant Sale will be held May 20-21 at the wastewater plant on Hwy. 71. Gardening experts will be available during the sale to answer questions and offer advice. In June the Club will be doing a Garden Walk featuring seven of its members gardens. Visit bellavistagardenclub.com or its Facebook page (Bella Vista Garden Club) for dates and times and upcoming events.

May 22

• Tickets are still available for Vera Lloyd's 6th Annual Garden Party to be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at The Peel Mansion in Bentonville. The 2022 Garden Party will be an afternoon filled with hors d'oeuvres, wine from Southern Glazers, beer from Fossil Cove Brewing, live music by Ashtyn Barbaree, a silent auction, wine pull and a chance to learn more about the vulnerable children, youth and families served by Vera Lloyd. Tickets to the event are $50 each, and tables of 6 are $250 each. All donations and ticket sales will benefit youth and families through numerous services. For more information on sponsorships, or to purchase tickets, call 501-666-8195 or visit veralloyd.org

May 24

• Benton County Master Gardeners will hold educational presentations at the Helping Hands Garden on Tuesday, May 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. Drop ins are welcome at any time. The topics of the presentations are Pesticides, Fungicides, and Fertilizers, with an emphasis on organic options. The event is family friendly and all ages are welcome. Presentations are planned at 6:15 and 7 p.m. Master Gardeners will be available for questions, consultations and tours throughout the entire event. In case of rain, the event will be held on May 31.

The garden is at the north side of the Helping Hands parking lot at 2602 S.W. D St. in Bentonville. Produce grown at the garden is distributed through the Helping Hands Food Pantry. Master Gardeners is a volunteer organization. For more information about the group, visit home.bentoncountygardening.

May 26

• The Veteran's Aministration regional office's next monthly Virtual Claims Clinic for Arkansas veterans will be Thursday, May 24, from 4-6 p.m. To reserve a timeslot, veterans are asked to call 501-370-3829 by close of business Wednesday, May 25. During the Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their existing claims for VA benefits or how to file a new one. The VA recently added three presumptive disability conditions related to toxic exposure: asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis. For more information about the VA's benefits, go to benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

May 27

• The Bella Vista Fire Department will host an open house at its new Station 3 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, May 27. The station is located at 212 Glasgow Road in the Highlands.

• Wishing Spring Gallery Arts and Craft Tent Celebration will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29, at 8862 W. McNelly Rd. Lots of craftsmen and artists together with some great food will be featured. Everyone is encouraged to stop by and check out the demonstrations and enjoy the creek and walking trail right next to the gallery.

May 28

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host a children's event at 6:30 p.m. with a campfire and s'mores out behind the Settler's Cabin. All children and their parents are welcome but registration is required to ensure enough space. Phone 479-855-2335 or email [email protected]

• The Beach at Lake Avalon opens Saturday, May 28. Located at 105 Lancaster Drive, it features a beautiful sandy beach with swimming, stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more.

• Metfield & Kingsdale Pools open Saturday, May 28. Both pools will be open daily from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (weather permitting). Don't forget to get a POA Activity Card and Dependent Card which will allow free entrance. Without these cards a daily admission fee will be required.

May 30

• The Bella Vista Cemetery Association will honor departed loved ones, especially esteemed veterans, at its annual Memorial Day Observation at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery, 34 Buckstone Road, Monday, May 30. A hot dog luncheon, made possible by donations from local businesses, will be served. Music will be provided by ECHO (Ecumenical Church Orchestra). The featured speaker is Chp. Lt. Colonel Herb Hodde, who is currently serving as chaplain for the 184th Attack Squadron. Also participating will be the Boy Scouts of America, the American Legion and Honor Guard. Food service begins at noon and the formal program is scheduled for 1 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Parking is free and facilitated. For convenience, a drop-off and pick-up site will be designated. In the event of rain, the observance will be held at New Life Christian Church at 103 Riordan Road. Times will remain the same.

• There will be a special Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at The Veterans Wall of Honor. Bring a chair and/or blanket.