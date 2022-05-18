Lake Avalon picked for next draw down

Lake Avalon has been selected as the next lake to be drawn down to enable homeowners to make any needed repairs to docks as well as the Property Owners Association to take care of any lake-related projects.

The vote came at the monthly meeting of the Lakes Joint Advisory Committee on Wednesday, May 11, at the Bella Vista Country Club Boardroom.

The recommendation was made by Lakes and Fisheries Superintendent Rick Echols.

"After thinking about it for a month and talking to some people on the lakes, I think Lake Avalon is the lake we should draw down this year," he told the committee. "I'm getting some feedback on it and it's the next one in line anyway. And at the beach, that cove is a collection place for leaves, and as they decompose it provides a place for algae to get started, which is what we're seeing right now so to bring it down and clean it up is a good idea."

Before the vote, Echols was asked if he was sure Lake Avalon should be the next lake to be drawn down.

"It's a smaller lake, so there's probably not that many people that will receive 'bang for the buck' as is with a larger lake," he said, "but it would be next chronologically and I know there are some folks that do want to do some work there. And with these recent rains we've gotten it's created some projects we want to take care of as well."

Lowering the levels of the lakes during an annual draw down allows homeowners to make any needed repairs to their docks. It also allows POA officials to clean out areas affected by erosion or accumulation of debris.

Echols said he anticipates the draw down to take place between "mid-November to early March."