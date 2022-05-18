Fairway Notes

Tournaments

Annual 4th of July Couples

SCR Scramble Golf Tournament

Sponsored by Friends of the Highlands

This four-person scramble tournament will begin at 9 a.m. (check-in at 8:30 a.m.) Monday, July 4, with a shotgun start at Highlands Golf Course. Teams must consist of two men and two women. Individual couples can submit their information to be paired with another couple. The fee is $100 per couple (green fee and carts not included) which includes lunch, Highlands Course beautification package consisting of four mulligans, closest to-the-pin contests, special hole-in-one contest with $250 cash prize, pro drive, flight prizes and great door prizes. Soft drinks and water provided on the course. In case of inclement weather, lunch will still be served and prizes awarded. Tournament is limited to the first 72 couples. Proceeds go for beautification of the Highlands Golf Course and Bella Vista Junior Golf.

For questions, call Andy or Joyce O'Neil at 479-876-2755. Prize merchants questions, call Phil or Dee Spencer at 479-855-7862 or 479-685-1292.

To sign up for the tournament, the following information must be mailed, along with the $100 fee per couple, to Andy and Joyce O'Neil, 17 Parkridge Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715:

Team captain name and phone number.

Each member of your golf team must be named with their POA member number.

Each member of your golf team must select use of a private cart or a leased cart.

Make check payable to: Friends of the Highlands.

Golf Leagues

Women's 5+4-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's Five+Four-Hole Golf Association was founded in 1973 and the group welcomes Property Owners Association members relatively new to the game and experienced golfers. Play is usually at Brittany Golf Course where golfers have the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few dates.

Play is every Monday from April through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played (scrambles, closest to the pin, longest drive, etc.) and no handicaps are used. Play starts in April, weather permitting, at Brittany Golf Course.

Those interested in participating can sign up at the golf course once play starts in April or email Nona Storck at [email protected] Annual dues are $15. Make checks payable to Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association.

Women's 9-Hole

Golf Club

The Bella Vista Women's 9-Hole Golf League welcomes new members. Members play nine holes of golf on Mondays and visit all the courses. Those looking for a low stress nine-hole league with friendly members of all abilities should visit the website at http://www.bv9wga.com.

For more information call either President Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 or Membership Chairwoman Jane Long at 479-586-1898. The membership application is on the website.

St. Bernards Ladies 18-Hole Golf League

Summer golf is just around the corner. St. Bernards ladies golf league welcomes new members of all skill levels. This league provides a Christian, fun, social golf experience for the ladies of the community as a sponsored group of the St. Bernard's Women's Club. If interested in joining call Kathy King at 479-855-4913 or cell is 580-471-3400.

Women's 18-Hole

Golf Club

New members are always welcome to The Bella Vista Women's 18-Hole Golf Group. Applications can be found on the group's website at bvwgc.com. For more information contact Ronnie Nelson at [email protected] or call 760-445-1035.

18-Hole Men's

Golf Association

The 18-Hole Men's Golf Association is open to new memberships, both members and non-members of the Property Owners Association, for the Tuesday golf group. League play ends the fourth Tuesday in October. This is a great way to ensure you have a Tuesday morning shotgun start tee time.

The MGA offers an organized format for golfers of all ages, abilities, and handicaps; competitive fun games change weekly; optional weekly Deuce Pot game; selection of the tees you want to play from, gold to blue (course handicap adjusted based on tee selected); easy online sign up process; included in $70 annual dues are an MGA Hole-in-One Pool, Top 50% of field payouts with BV golf gift certificates, every par three has CTP sponsor prizes and Special Social Events; Players Cup competition first and second half, and a season-ending playoff with cash prizes awarded to the winners. The MGA supports local charities.

For more information and an application to join log into bvgroups.com. Choose MGA and click "About Us" or contact Bill Harris @ 479-876-2912.

Oldes Men's 9-Hole

Golf Group

The Oldes 9-Hole Men's Golf Group is seeking new members for the 2022 spring/summer season. Games are played on Tuesday mornings at all of the Bella Vista courses. All weekly events are handicapped and play is usually a Texas Scramble. Players of all skill levels are welcome. There is no fee to join but a $3 entry fee per event is requested. Contact Barry at 479-876-8432 or [email protected] for more information.

Men's 9-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is accepting membership applications for the 2022 golf season. Play is April through October every Wednesday with tee times, four handicapped flights, all flights playing the red tees (whites optional), weekly sponsored prizes on all holes and a hole-in-one pot. There is also a spring banquet and a fall banquet.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the Property Owners Association website and the association website at: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067 or Phil Bode, president, at 479-899-7856