City Council discusses five resolutions, two ordinances during work session

The agenda for the next regular session of the Bella Vista City Council will be filled with two ordinances and five resolutions, one of the resolutions dealing with an appropriation of funds for the Bella Vista Police Department while another proposing a name change for a city street.

The items were discussed Monday night during the City Council's work session at the District Courtroom, in advance of the regular session scheduled for Monday, May 23, at that same location.

The two ordinances were recommended to the City Council for passage by the Bella Vista Planning Commission following its regular session on Monday, May 9. The Planning Commission discussed the items in its work session before voting to send them to the City Council with a recommendation to pass both.

The first calls for amending Section 109-42 variances of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to remove time limits of zoning variances, to reduce the required review criteria for zoning variances, to remove parking reduction considerations from administrative review, and for other purposes.

The other ordinance calls for amending Section 107-317 access management of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to provide clarification regarding access drive distance from intersections, and for other purposes.

Besides voting on a resolution to rename Mold Lane to Mac Lane, the City Council will consider a resolution to amend the 2022 city budget to appropriate $309,688 in otherwise unappropriated and unrestricted financial reserves to the police department to fund three additional full-time police officers, including equipment and vehicles, and one full-time police records clerk.

Another resolution on the agenda authorizes the mayor and city clerk to enter into a three-year lease contract with Stronghold Data, LLC, in an amount not to exceed $39,845.70, for the lease of Dell computers and associated equipment.

The two remaining resolutions are tied to the Mercy Way Bridge improvement project. One expresses the willingness of the city of Bella Vista to utilize federal aid surface transportation block grant program-attributable funds to assist with the construction of the Mercy Way corridor improvements while the other expresses the willingness of the city to utilize federal aid transportation alternatives program funds to assist with the construction of the Mercy Way corridor improvements.

The City Council covered a handful of discussion items during the work session, including consideration of a stipend for Planning Commission members that could result in a resolution supporting the stipend at the City Council's upcoming regular session.