Charity Classic field filling up

Preparations continue for the Bella Vista Charity Classic, which is expected to draw another large field of competitors while raising money for five area nonprofit organizations.

The Silent Auction and Pro-Am Party get the week of festivities started at Lakepoint on Tuesday, May 23. Those holding tickets to that night's event can actually preview items donated for the Silent Auction May 20-22 at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill.

The Pro-Am Tournament will be held Tuesday, May 24, followed by the Long Drive Contest that evening at Highlands Golf Course. The WAPT/APT professional tournament begins May 25 on the Highlands and Country Club Courses and continues through Saturday morning with the awards ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. at Highlands.

"We're expecting 132 male pros coming in, certainly a full field, and the ladies are at 98 right now, which is one of the biggest fields and could go up to 100-105. So we're real excited about that," said Director of Golf Operations Darryl Muldoon during the Property Owners Association's Joint Advisory Golf Committee meeting on Wednesday, May 11, at the Bella Vista Country Club Boardroom.

Muldoon said he's excited about the prospects of holding Tuesday's Long Drive Contest at Highlands.

"We were sitting around thinking about what we could do different," Muldoon said. "We came up with the idea of having it at the deck at Highlands Pub and Patio."

Spectators can watch from the deck while competitors tee off from a mat on the cart path, aiming their drives between the No. 9 green to the left and the water fountain in the pond to the right.

"I thought, 'Man, imagine launching a ball down that fairway,'" he said. "We checked the yardage to make sure it's going to work and so that's where we're going to have the long drive contest. It's going to be fun and unique, something you don't see" at other events.

Last year's long drives carried 310 to 320 yards. This setup measures 348 yards.

"I'm excited for this," said Muldoon.

The director of golf operations said he is also excited to announce that three local, young golfers have received sponsor's exemptions and will be playing in the tournament.

"When the tour gives us spots to add locals to the field its extremely exciting because this tournament relies so heavily on volunteers and local support," said Muldoon. "Having local players out there makes it exciting for the volunteers and spectators to watch them and cheer them on. The players will have support on every hole no matter how they play. For these players just to get the opportunity to play on their home courses in front of a home crowd is magic withing itself."

Those three individuals (all from northwest Arkansas) along with some of their career achievements include:

• Grace Kilcrease, WAPT

Will be attending Tulsa University on a golf scholarship.

2021 AJGA Rolex Junior All American Honorable Mention Team

Seven top 5 AJGA finishes from 2020-March 2022

2021 AJGA Northwest Arkansas Junior Champion at Highlands with 4-under total

2021 AJGA Bass Pro Shop/ Payne Stewart Junior Champion with 9-under total

• Nick Rousey, APT

2000-2002 University of Alabama

2001 University of Tennessee Tournament of Champions Winner (Set school record for low round and low tournament

2001-2002 All-SEC

2004-2015 Academic All-SEC

2004-2015 NGA Hooters Tour 5X Winner

• Braxton Muldoon, APT

Will be attending Newman University on a golf scholarship

2021 High School District Champion

Qualified for State all four years

2020 and 2021 All-State Honors

High School valedictorian

Six top 5 finishes on the ASGA/PGA Junior Tour