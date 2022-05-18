Celebrate Better Hearing and Speech Month by building connections

The pandemic has presented special issues for those with hearing loss. Face masks muffle speech and prevent lip reading, while social distancing also makes it harder to understand speech.

But as we slowly return to something like normal life after COVID-19, it's important that those who could benefit from hearing aids start wearing them, as we venture back out into the world and build connections with those around us.

Many people imagine that their hearing loss is not posing significant enough problems yet to start wearing hearing aids. Unfortunately, even mild hearing loss can pose issues that we may not even think about.

"One of the first signs of hearing loss is experiencing fatigue in group social situations," says Blue Wave audiologist Shelli Carson. "As background noise increases, hearing loss makes it more difficult for us to separate speech from the din. The result is that we have to try to understand speech using context clues and guesses about which words are being said. It's exhausting!"

The good news is that hearing aids can help, and they are better than ever. Sophisticated technology, rechargeable batteries, Bluetooth integration and more let them fit seamlessly into your routine and lifestyle.

Celebrate Better Hearing and Speech Month by scheduling a free hearing test with Shelli.

Call 479-202-9618

or visit www.BlueWaveHearing.com.

22 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista