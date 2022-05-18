Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners May 10 were: first -- Connie Knafla and Lynda Delap; second -- Mabel Ashline and Roy Knafla. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is needed. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners May 10 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Bob Bower. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Texas Canasta winners -- first, Gloria Sperry; second, Mabel Ashline. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

St. Bernard Second Tuesday Pinochle

Winners May 9 were: Couples -- first, Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach; second, Tom and Pat Karbouski; third, Larry and Sharon Johnson; fourth, Bill Schernikau and Nelda Tommer; fifth, Dick and Nancy Sherbondy. Honorable Mention -- Chuck Seeley and Kathy Siebenborn. Individuals -- first, Al Akey; second, Dan Bloomer.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners May 10 were: first -- Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray; second -- Chuck Seeley and Stan Neukircher; third -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; fourth -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; Honorable mention -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes.

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. . If you are interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. We play as couples but if you do not have a partner, we can find one for you.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners May 11 were: Table 1 -- first, Linda Ervin; second, Chuck Seeley.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday & Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners May 5 were: North-South -- Michael Foley and John Frey; East -- West: Len Fettig and Valerie Watson.

Winners May 10 were: North-South -- Sue Rolfe and Teri Rhodes; East-West: -- Nancy and Dick Sherbondy.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners May 6 were: Table one -- first, George Fellers; second, Bill Schernikau. Table two -- first, Bill Roush; second, Wayne Doyle. High Score -- Bill Roush

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners May 7 were: Red Team Wins -- Art Hamilton, Marie Ryan, Sam Brehm, Jerry Yarno and Bill Armstrong. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Kay Craig, Joyce Hansen, Ron Madsen and Chuck Hurl.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners April 28 were: first, Wilda Werner; second, Betty Gale; third, Mildred Vennerbeck. Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

•••

Email scores to [email protected]