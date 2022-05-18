Brach keeps busy with woodwork

John Brach has been interested in woodwork for many years, but since retiring he has started carving as a hobby to occupy his time.

He grew up in Clifty, on a farm that his father owned. After working most of his childhood years on the farm, at 18, Brach wanted a job in town, he said. He secured a position at a print shop and continued in that line of work for some 40 years.

He became interested in woodworking when his parents gave him a wood burning kit when he was a child. He still has a square piece of wood with a profile of Abraham Lincoln burned into it that he made when he was a child.

Twenty-two years ago he moved to Bella Vista, and he joined the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club. At that time he upgraded his tools and became more serious about carving. He met Dick Bylmeyer, who has since passed away, who taught him new skills, as did other friends in the club. Brach has served as vice president of the club and then president.

He said he has been retired since he was 69 years old, and he needed something to do.

"I like to keep busy. I did several part-time jobs," he said. He worked as a cashier at Harps and Macadoodles as well as doing carpentry work for four or five years. He said he and a friend turned carports into garages at several local townhouses and also built a lot of decks.

Since his carpentry days, he has moved to smaller, craft-style projects. He creates a lot of puzzles -- including simple shape puzzles for toddlers and more complex jigsaw puzzles. Some of the styles he has created include a cow, a dinosaur, a lizard, a snail, an Arkansas Razorback and a group of hexagons. He also makes bluebird houses and welcome signs featuring gnomes, a few toy tractors and the occasional walking stick or cane.

He said he has given a puzzle to all the children on his street as well as their names spelled out in wood letter blocks with a backing that they sit in.

About seven years ago Brach came up with the name "Carvinarky." He hands out business cards with the name on them but does not consider his hobby a business.

"A lot of people like the name," he said.

He uses both power tools and hand carving tools in his work, which he does in a workshop at his home. All his puzzles are made from Baltic plywood from Russia. He said that type of wood has recently "gone sky high." He also works with a lot of bass wood and oak. He uses acrylics to paint his pieces.

He has had some success selling his pieces at the Bella Vista Farmers Market in the past but is taking a break from the market this year.

His work will be on display at his booth during the Artistry in Wood Show, sponsored by the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club, to be held June 10-11 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Bella Vista Assembly of God church auditorium.

Brach is married to his wife, Sandra, and has two daughters in the Tulsa area, Debra and Rachel.