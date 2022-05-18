Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, May 2

10:13 p.m. Police received a report on Crosshill Circle that someone was knocking on the reporting person's door.

Tuesday, May 3

9:59 p.m. Police received a report on Tummell Drive that the reporting person believed there was someone on their back porch and that sounds had been going on for 10 minutes. Police responded and found an armadillo on the back deck.

Wednesday, May 4

2:52 a.m. Police arrested Jose L. Gomez, 39, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and open container during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Thursday, May 5

1:23 a.m. Police received a report on U.S. Highway 71 near the state line that someone was passing exit 98 going northbound and saw a red blinking light on the southbound side in the woods and wondered if someone had run off the road. The responding officer reported that it was an electrical box on the golf course.

Friday, May 6

7:33 a.m. Police received a report on Mayfair Drive that someone had been taking care of their mother at a home and they were afraid someone had been coming into the house while they were gone. Police told the reporting person to make sure all doors and windows were locked and to call if anything appeared suspicious. Extra patrol was assigned.

Saturday, May 7

10:43 a.m. Police arrested Jerimiah Robert Brown, 39, in connection with a felony warrant during a traffic stop on Skyline Drive.

Sunday, May 8

7:26 a.m. Police received a report on Stonehaven Drive that someone lost a large sum of money in a computer pop-up scam.