Bella Vista Club News

Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Annette Allsup on Wednesday, May 11, with Hannah Garvin acting as co-hostess. The meeting was called to order by President Ricki Landowski. Officers for the 2022-2023 year are: Ricki Landowski, president; Annette Allsup, vice president; Mona Tate, recording secretary; Lori Langley, corresponding secretary; Hannah Garvin, treasurer; and Annette Allsup, parliamentarian. Officer and committee reports were given and sign up sheets passed around for the coming year. Programs on "Welcome to Tomorrow" and a poem "Cookin's Not For Me" were given by Program Chairman Lori Langley. Revealing Secret Sister Gifts were exchanged. New Secret Sisters names were drawn for the coming year. The meeting was adjourned.

Brainteasers

Looking for a way to meet new people, have a fun afternoon and learn something at the same time? Brainteasers is the answer. This group meets the third Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Bella Vista Library. The meeting date this month is May 18. The Brainteasers group thanks the Bella Vista Recycling Board Board as each month they support the club by providing the necessary packets.

Mystery Book Club

Mystery Book club will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the community room of the Bella Vista Library. The guest author will be cozy mystery writer Jane Elzey. She will be discussing her Cardboard Cottage Mystery series, including "Dying for Dominoes" (Book 1), "Dice in a Deadly Sea" (Book 2) and the third book in the series coming soon, "Poison Parcheesi and Wine." All are welcome. For more information contact Pat at [email protected]

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 South Main. It will be a round table discussion so come prepared to ask a question or share a recent genealogy project or just to listen and learn. The public is welcome.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on Wednesday, May 25 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Walgreens at 4007 N. Shiloh Dr. in Fayetteville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. There is a short drive to the start point (Lake Fayetteville) where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Thursday, May 26, at Wildcat Glades, Missouri Department of Conservation. This is a four-mile loop around the conservatory with a secondary point of interest being the Grand Falls Dam (5685 Riverside Drive, Joplin, Missouri). Meet at 9 a.m. at the Audubon Center, 201 West Riviera Drive, Joplin. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann,Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. Bring your questions, we have answers. Sugar Creek Railroad Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month and hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving our national railroad heritage. For more information, visit http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Christian Women's Connection

The Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 1. Please call 479-866-1004 for location. All are welcome.

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Veronica Anatolie, "The Evolution of my Identity" (coming from a communist country). The special feature will be by Doug Grant and Veterans, "Salute to Old Glory." Men are welcome to this brunch. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Friday, June 3. For reservations and/or cancellations, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected]

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Currently, Sugar Creek Astronomical Society has two impromptu Star Party groups. One in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group and another impromptu group which has formed in Siloam Springs. More information on that coming.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society's Old Timers, impromptu group, will be conducting monthly sessions, starting on June 2, the first Thursday night of each month. The sessions will include an astronomical video and then a round table discussion afterward. There will be viewing in the parking lot if weather permits. The sessions start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran church, located at 14070 AR-279 Hwy. Hiwassee (Bella Vista). These are open to the public with all ages welcome.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will hold its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, featuring programs and constellations of the month. Monthly club meetings of SCAS are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. For further information, contact President Bill Murphy at 479-855-7180.

Please note that space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.

• • •

Email club information to [email protected]