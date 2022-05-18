Bella Vista church news

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The Highlands Flea and Boutique will be Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m.-noon. This 27th annual event will be held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include: household goods, linens, collectables, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden supplies, coffee shoppe and bakery items. Those wishing to sell items for profit must make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The 7th Annual Rod and Custom Car Show will be held Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

May 22 at 3:30 p.m. there will be the dedication concert of the new Rodgers Three Manual Organ.

There will be only one worship service on May 29 and it will be at 9:30 a.m.

On June 26 the Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present a Patriotic Concert at 3:30 p.m. All interested in singing in the choir are asked to be at practices on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. starting on May 7.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on the first, second, third and fourth Fridays at 10 a.m.

Village Bible Church

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive on Friday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a free t-shirt give away by CBCO at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Boulevard, Bella Vista. Individuals can schedule their appointment in advance by calling 417-227-5006 or by going to www.cbco.org/donate-blood or stop by VBC.

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves close to 200 families each month. Please call ahead 479-876-5764 to confirm inclement weather or holiday schedules.

Village Bible believes discipleship is essential to daily living and they offer numerous Bible study opportunities, Life Groups, Discipleship Groups, Discovery Bible Groups and more with various meeting times and locations within the community.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

The United Lutheran Church is hoping to begin a Community Bell Choir and is looking for anyone who may be interested in joining the current bell choir members and help organize a group that can perform for fellow choir members' churches and possibly other venues. If anyone in the area would be interested in joining, please contact the church at 470-855-1325. United Lutheran Church has all the equipment needed.

The Little Food Pantry at the United Lutheran church parking lot (100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista) is available for those in need or for those who wish to donate. For those households that wish to donate a large quantity of nonperishable food please drop off at the church office during the hours of 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday and 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Fridays. The items can be stored in the church office and distributed whenever supplies at the pantry are low.

Next to the Little Food Pantry is the Little Free Library. A number of people in the community have brought both adult and children's books and all are welcome to take home a book they may be interested in reading.

Donivan Full Gospel, The Church of the Kingdom of God

A free gospel concert will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, on the church grounds located at the corner of Highlands Blvd. and Rocky Dell Hollow Road in Bella Vista. Performing will be Sherri Perry, a Nashville gospel recording artist. Everyone is welcome.

Beautiful Savior

Beautiful Savior invites all to a special workshop "Budgeting for a God-Lived Life" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, for a special study on developing a budget as we live our lives to the glory of God. This will be a one session presentation. In order to schedule materials, please call the church office at 479-876-2155 if you plan to attend.

Please note the church office will be closed on May 23 and 24 as the Benton County Elections Commission will be using the facility.

Choir practice is 5 p.m. Wednesdays, and currently music is being prepared for the festival of Pentecost (June 5) and Trinity Sunday (June 12). All are welcome.

Confirmation Sunday is May 29 with a reception to follow.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers the following adult fellowship: Adult Bible Fellowship, Sunday 9-9:45 a.m.; Men's Bible Fellowship, Wednesday 8-9:15 a.m.; Women's Bible Study, Thursday 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday 6 p.m.; Community Life Groups on various times and days. Contact the church office, 479-855-1126, for more information.

First United Methodist Church

A weekly prayer vigil for peace in the world is being held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive. This prayer vigil is held in the sanctuary, quietly lit with candles, and all people, churched or unchurched, and all religions are welcome to join in silent prayer for Ukraine and its people and other areas of the world in strife. This is also a personal prayer time. This is a time of coming together in our community.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.