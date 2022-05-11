Veterans Wall of Honor expansion delayed

After breaking ground on an expansion project at the Bella Vista Wall of Honor, officials have realized delays in receiving building materials will push dedication of the expansion well past the original goal of Memorial Day.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 19 at the Bella Vista Wall of Honor to commemorate the start of a construction project that will provide a much-needed expansion of the memorial.

The Veterans Council had planned to have the initial phase of this project completed by May 30 in time to be dedicated during its annual Memorial Day celebration. Roger A. Armstrong, president of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, announced that supplies of the required granite bricks are not readily available. Suppliers have informed the Veterans Council that because of these "supply chain issues," delivery of these supplies should not be expected until late summer or early fall.

"Although we are disappointed with the delay, the Veterans Council is adamant that the granite bricks we chose are of the same color, type and grade as the original monument," said Armstrong. "We will not 'shortchange' the expansion of the Wall of Honor in terms of building quality and appearance in exchange for expediency."

Armstrong said the expansion is necessary since there is no room on the existing walls to honor the estimated 16,000 area veterans who have yet to be recognized. Just as with the existing walls, the expansion will bear the names of area veterans whose names will be permanently engraved into granite bricks embedded into a concrete block wall. The council is taking great care to ensure the new construction will be similar in design, texture and appearance as that of the existing Wall of Honor.

"Unfortunately, given the length of time between the original construction 20 years ago and the current state of supply shortages, the availability of specific building materials needed to replicate the original construction is proving to be more difficult to obtain than anticipated," Armstrong said. "Therefore, to those of you that have recently chosen to honor a veteran with the purchase of a granite inscription or those who are going to do so, we hope you can abide by our decision and that you will be patient with our efforts as we work through these issues. The expansion of the Wall of Honor is a long-term and costly endeavor that will undoubtedly bring many similar issues and challenges; however, the Veterans Council is dedicated to the preservation of this beautiful monument as close to its original state as possible. It is the Council's intent to update our community with periodic notifications of our progress as we move forward. In the meantime, we invite you to follow us on our web site (veteranwallofhonor.org) and in local print media."

Armstrong said the council's upcoming Memorial Day event will go on as planned at the Wall of Honor with an alternate site planned in case of bad weather.

"I'd like to extend an invitation to everyone to attend the Veterans Council's annual Memorial Day Observance to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Wall of Honor," he said. "If raining, the observance will be held at New Life Church on Riordan Road. As in recent years, the Veterans Council will conduct a quiet, respectful and reverent tribute to our veterans and to the nation they served."