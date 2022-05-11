Self-care and mental health

May is mental health awareness month, and Priscilla Fincher, Behavioral and Health Specialist Social Worker at Enhance Healthcare of the Ozarks, reminds us of the importance of self-care for mental health.

What is self-care and why is it important?

"Practicing self-care means taking care of ourselves physically, mentally and emotionally. Self-care is keeping an awareness of what our entire body needs daily and in certain situations. Not taking care of our daily needs will lead to larger problems that will show up later in the form of illness, pain, and problems within our relationships. Self-care is unique to each individual, and can include fun things like hobbies. Self-care is also moving your body, eating healthy foods, setting a routine for sleep, and yoga. It's listening to what your body and mind need without putting other things or people above it."

What's the connection between our physical and our mental health?

"Each part--both physical and mental--affects the other. Chronic pain, when left untreated, can cause anxiety and depression. On the other side, untreated mental health can cause physical pain, poor sleep, and other physical issues."

What are some ways to incorporate self-care into our daily lives?

"Take one self-care step, put it in your calendar, and set a time for it. After six weeks, when it is going well, set another one. Tell your close friends or family member what you are doing and ask for support."

Enhanced Healthcare addresses all areas of the body, including the mind and behaviors, to help people get to their optimal health. Call for an appointment today.

Enhanced Healthcare of the Ozarks

5102 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway

Suite 124 Rogers AR 72758

479-751-0190