The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Scoreboard

by Staff Report | May 11, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, April 27, 2022 -- Best Ball (Two-some)

A-Flight: First (tie) -- Steve Salas and John Swinney/Joe D'Anna and Dennis Dean (32.5); Third -- John Schmitt and Tim Harney (33.5)

B-Flight: First -- Chet Campbell and Blind Draw (30.5); Second (tie) -- Paul Nelson and Dean Sobel / John Flynn and Barry Owen (33.5)

C-Flight: First -- Jerry Young and Jim Sours (31); Second -- Dale Zumbro and Bruce Painter (31.5); Third -- Jack Doyle and Dale Schofield (33)

D-Flight: First -- Hillary Krueger and Blind Draw (29.5); Second (tie) -- David Schenk and Al Hvidsten / Duane Kuske and Michael Lehner (30.5)

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, May 4, 2022 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First -- Steve Salas (34); Second -- Jim Davis (36); Third (tie) -- John Schmitt and Ken Bloese (37)

B-Flight: First -- Greg Kilfoy (37); Second (3-way tie) -- Dale Trainer, John Flynn and Dean Sobel (38)

C-Flight: First -- Keith Hall (35); Second -- Randy Dietz (35); Third -- Don Schmelzer (38)

D-Flight: First -- Did not finish

Print Headline: Scoreboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Lady Cats claw way past Greenbrier to reach semis
by Tony Burns
Arkansas to face top freshman in opener against Vanderbilt
by Tom Murphy
El Dorado's season ends with loss to Batesville
by News-Times Staff
Parkers Chapel falls to Tuckerman at state tourney
by News-Times Staff
El Dorado advances to state quarterfinals with win over Marion
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT