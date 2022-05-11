Scoreboard

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, April 27, 2022 -- Best Ball (Two-some)

A-Flight: First (tie) -- Steve Salas and John Swinney/Joe D'Anna and Dennis Dean (32.5); Third -- John Schmitt and Tim Harney (33.5)

B-Flight: First -- Chet Campbell and Blind Draw (30.5); Second (tie) -- Paul Nelson and Dean Sobel / John Flynn and Barry Owen (33.5)

C-Flight: First -- Jerry Young and Jim Sours (31); Second -- Dale Zumbro and Bruce Painter (31.5); Third -- Jack Doyle and Dale Schofield (33)

D-Flight: First -- Hillary Krueger and Blind Draw (29.5); Second (tie) -- David Schenk and Al Hvidsten / Duane Kuske and Michael Lehner (30.5)

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, May 4, 2022 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First -- Steve Salas (34); Second -- Jim Davis (36); Third (tie) -- John Schmitt and Ken Bloese (37)

B-Flight: First -- Greg Kilfoy (37); Second (3-way tie) -- Dale Trainer, John Flynn and Dean Sobel (38)

C-Flight: First -- Keith Hall (35); Second -- Randy Dietz (35); Third -- Don Schmelzer (38)

D-Flight: First -- Did not finish