RELIGION: We walk by faith, not by sight

The day before Walter Carr was scheduled to begin a new job working for a moving company, he found himself facing a dilemma: His car broke down and he had no way of getting to work.

Or, rather, no easy way of getting to work.

He realized his only option was to walk the 20-mile distance from his home to the job site -- the home of a family he was to help move.

After sleeping a few hours, Walter left at midnight, expecting the walk to take about 8 hours. At the half-way point he stopped to rest. When police officers stopped him for a routine check, Walter told his story.

Intrigued by Walter's determination to get to work on time, the officers gave him a ride to the job site -- after taking him to breakfast.

The client family, as well as his co-workers, were impressed with his determination.

And so was his boss, the moving company's CEO. So impressed, in fact, that he drove from his home in Chattanooga to have lunch with Walter Carr.

While Walter walked the half-hour distance to his lunch meeting, his boss waited for him -- along with the clients, the Pelham police, and his co-workers. When he arrived, his boss gave Walter the keys to a Ford Escape SUV.

The clients said their family will be inspired by him whenever they have tough times. "He's like the poster boy for no excuses. He's just got this deep faith, he wasn't alone."

There will always be times when you can easily (and understandably) get out of doing what you know you need to do. Or ... today you can choose to walk on.

For we walk by faith, not by sight ... (2 Corinthians 5:7).

Peace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.