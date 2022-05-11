Poppy Day on May 27

In May, veterans are celebrated and honored on National Poppy Day, designated by Congress as the Friday before Memorial Day.

The red poppy, which flourishes in Europe, came to symbolize the bloodshed during the battles of World War II, and made famous in the poem "In Flanders Field," written by Lt Col. John McCrae while in service.

The Bella Vista American Legion Auxiliary Unit 341 continues the tradition of distributing poppies in May (and usually Veterans' Day in November, also) with donations accepted to support the future needs of veterans. Donations also go to programs to assist active duty military and their families.

This year the auxiliary will be distributing poppies on May 20 and 21 at several locations in Bella Vista. Donations are for veterans and military families. In addition, veterans are honored throughout the year with cards and gifts. At Christmas, the unit partners with the Silver Star program and Camp Alliance to provide presents to military families. Donations also go towards the giving tree and holiday meal event.

The auxiliary also participates in the American Legion Girls State program. Although held virtually in 2021 after being canceled in 2020, this year the program created in 1937 will be an in-person event. Unit 341 is proud to sponsor several girls who will participate in this leadership and citizenship program, emphasizing government and politics.

The American Legion Auxiliary will celebrate its 100th anniversary in October 2022. Membership in the Auxiliary is open to spouses, grandmothers, mothers, sisters and descendants of members of the American Legion.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a red poppy on May 27 to honor the fallen and support the living who have served our nation.

Photo submitted Linda Richardson (left) and Shirley Kinnell collect donations in 2019 outside Allen’s Food Store in Bella Vista for poppy distributions during Memorial and Veterans Day.



According to Wikipedia, “In Flanders Fields” is a war poem in the form of a rondeau, written during the First World War by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae. He was inspired to write it on May 3, 1915, after presiding over the funeral of friend and fellow soldier Lieutenant Alexis Helmer. “In Flanders Fields” was first published on Dec. 8. 1915, in the London magazine Punch.

Flanders Fields is a common English name of the World War I battlefields in Belgium and France.

In Flanders Fields

By John McCrae

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie,

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.