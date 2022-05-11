The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | May 11, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Rex, an 8-year-old male blue healer. Rex was originally adopted out of the shelter a year ago, but his owner recently passed away. Rex has been neutered, microchipped and is current on his vaccinations. He would do best as an only pet. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Rex, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Rex, an 8-year-old male blue healer. Rex was originally adopted out of the shelter a year ago, but his owner recently passed away. Rex has been neutered, microchipped and is current on his vaccinations. He would do best as an only pet. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Rex, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Rex, an 8-year-old male blue healer. Rex was originally adopted out of the shelter a year ago, but his owner recently passed away. Rex has been neutered, microchipped and is current on his vaccinations. He would do best as an only pet. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Rex, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Lady Cats claw way past Greenbrier to reach semis
by Tony Burns
Arkansas to face top freshman in opener against Vanderbilt
by Tom Murphy
El Dorado's season ends with loss to Batesville
by News-Times Staff
Parkers Chapel falls to Tuckerman at state tourney
by News-Times Staff
El Dorado advances to state quarterfinals with win over Marion
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT