Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Rex, an 8-year-old male blue healer. Rex was originally adopted out of the shelter a year ago, but his owner recently passed away. Rex has been neutered, microchipped and is current on his vaccinations. He would do best as an only pet. His adoption fee is $60. For more information on Rex, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

