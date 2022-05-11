Mark Your Calendar Week of May 4

Mark Your Calender

Week of May 11

Ongoing

• Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament. The Property Owners Association is again hosting both the APT and WAPT golf tournaments this year from May 25-28. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Volunteers are necessary to make this a huge success. Currently, there is a need for: Ball Spotters, Tee Marshals, Road Marshals, Green-side Marshals and Live Scorers.

Volunteer forms can be found at all Pro Shops and online at https://bellavistapoa.com/bellavistacharitygolf/.

• The Property Owners Association's Board of Directors election candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward. The election ends May 17 when the POA will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. To apply as a vendor, nonprofit group, crafter, musician and entertainer, visit the city's website at bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator. Contact market coordinator Samantha Mosher with questions at [email protected]

May 13 & 14

A local nonprofit is providing the opportunity to buy healthy plants from local experts at the 2022 Master Gardener Plant Sale.

The sale, at the First United Methodist Church in Bentonville, takes place on Friday, May 13, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. In addition, a Garden Expo will feature speakers on topics ranging from composting to attracting pollinators.

Available plants include many native plants like coneflower and Milkweed, as well as shrubs, trees and vegetables.

The Master Gardener organization is a nonprofit made up of residents who receive training in horticulture and use it to volunteer in garden related projects. Among the projects in Benton County are a vegetable garden that provides fresh produce to the Helping Hands Food Pantry, beautification projects around the Benton County Courthouse, the Country Extension office and the Peel Mansion, a learning garden at the Bentonville Library as well as a kids program, and a County Fair booth.

Funds raised at the plant sale provide scholarships for horticulture students at area colleges.

For more information about the plant sale or the Master Gardener Program visit the web site http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/.

May 14

• The Bella Vista Business Association will be holding its annual Celebrating Business Fair this Saturday, May 14 at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Dr. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Businesses from the Bella Vista Business Association will have booths highlighting and selling their products and services. Complimentary hotdogs and bottled water will available as long as supplies last. Door prizes will be given out.

• Village Bible Church Worship Center will be the host to a Pie/Ice Cream Social and Gospel Concert Saturday, May 14. The social begins at 5:30 p.m. and singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Sacred Call and Ozark Revival Quartet will bring Southern Gospel to life.

May 17

• The Property Owners Association's Annual Meeting/Close of Election is at 6 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

• Bella Vista Community Band's first concert at Blowing Springs Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.