Historical Society looking to use event donation for expansion

The newest nonprofit to join the Bella Vista Charity Classic is the Bella Vista Historical Society, the group that runs the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The volunteer-run museum is growing and, once again, is running out of space according to Co-President Xyta Lucas.

The society's application for the fundraiser explains that recently, a climate-controlled storage unit had to be rented to house the overflow of mostly donated artifacts that can't fit into displays. The group plans to begin work on another addition to the building, but this time they need to hire an architect to help plan the new space. In 2015, a small addition was added without the services of an architect and it cost only $32,000. The next addition will have to be larger and they will need to consider the area around the building where there's another storage unit that may be relocated.

Like other organizations, the Historical Society put its board members to work soliciting donations for the silent auction. Some of their donations took the form of baskets, including items from the museum's gift shop to give the baskets some local flavor. There is a pair of vintage Asian Inlaid Trinket Boxes and a Scotty Cameron/Roger Cleveland/Ben Crenshaw designed milled putter.

Board members also helped fill the Pro-Am teams. Some board members are golfers themselves and others enlisted friends.