Garden club volunteers prepare for sale

Bella Vista Garden Club volunteers were at work Friday morning getting ready for the club's upcoming sale on May 20-21.

As volunteers gathered to work on Friday, Joal Miller, who is heading up the sale, said the club built a native garden bed last year that will hopefully become an educational bed. She said master naturalists gave the club a number of plants for the bed, which is located at the club's facility next to Village Wastewater on U.S. Highway 71 in Bella Vista.

Cathy Downard said many of the plants in the native bed are host plants for butterflies or moths. She is making colored signs for all the plants indicating how much sun they need, when they bloom and whether they are a host plant. Some of the plants include coreopsis, native grasses and hazelnut shrubs. Downard said garden club President Pat Meyer made and donated stepping stones that highlight the bed, and another member's husband built a bench.

"It's been a collaborative effort," she said.

For the plant sale, Downard said, there will be colored signs that indicate the size that the plant will grow to, the color of the bloom, when it will bloom, whether it needs sun or shade, whether it is used by pollinators and other characteristics. She said patrons can go to the club's website and look at a spreadsheet with this information as well. She said this is helpful to do before coming to the sale.

"It's kind of overwhelming when you come and look at all these plants. We have over 1,800 plants," she said.

She said the sale is a year-round project, with members starting to plant seeds in January.

"We try to do a good variety, but we have a lot of irises and day lilies," she said. She added there will be some knockout roses and some trees and shrubs and lots of Chicago fig trees.

Downard has been a member of the club six or seven years, she said. She became a member after the club approached her about including her home on a garden walk.

Inside the greenhouse, Virginia Halman and other members were cleaning up and repotting iris plants because they had gotten too much water or were pot bound. Halman said she has been a member of the club at least 20 years.

Deidre Cheney is in charge of the sand beds at the facility, where many potted plants are stored. She was digging small trenches in the sand and placing the potted plants in the trenches.

"This was a lifesaver during the (pandemic) because we could come out here and work together," she said. "I just like being out here doing the dirty stuff."

She has been with the club almost four years.

She said she enjoys getting to meet people and having the same interests and working outside.

The plant sale is 8 a.m. to noon, May 20 and 21, by appointment only on May 20 and open to the public on May 21, at the facility next to Village Wastewater. Appointment spots will open at noon Sunday, May 15. All information regarding the sale will be on the club's website (bellavistagardenclub.com) by Thursday.