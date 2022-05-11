The Weekly Vista
Farmers Market treasures

by Bennett Horne | May 11, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Sid Ruth (top) stands behind (literally and figuratively) walking sticks he has made while his wife, Roxie, shows off a Razorback Santa Claus, one of the many Santas she has crafted. These items, and many more made by Sid and Roxie Ruth, whose business is called Rare Creations, were being sold during Sunday's Farmers Market.

Bennett Horne

photo Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Print Headline: Farmers Market treasures

