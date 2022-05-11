Echols planning summer activities at museum

Maci Echols enjoys working with children and volunteering at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, and she is bringing those two interests together by planning activities geared toward children at the museum this summer break.

Originally from Mississippi, Echols moved to Springdale with her parents and two brothers in 1997 when her father was transferred with Tyson. She lived in Springdale until four years ago when she married her husband and made a home together with him in Bella Vista. Her husband, Rick Echols, is lakes and fisheries superintendent for the Property Owners Association. Together they have two children, Clara Ruth, 3, and Ricky, 2, and Rick has three adult children.

She said of Bella Vista, "It's a nice town. It kind of reminds me of back home in Mississippi."

Echols began volunteering with the museum as a docent about a year ago.

"I wanted something on the weekend just to get me out of the house, and it exploded from there," she said. She tries to volunteer two weekends a month and at any large events the museum holds.

"I love the history," she said. "I love the other docents there. I love meeting people. (Historical society co-presidents) Xyta (Lucas) and Dale (Phillips) are amazing. They're kind of walking history books themselves."

Echols also works as a daycare teacher two days a week at Rogers United Methodist Church's mothers day out program, and in the past she has worked at daycares and as a special education teacher's assistant.

"I've always worked with kids, and I love it," she said. She added she had the opportunity to volunteer for a second grade teacher when she was in high school, and at that point she developed a love of working with children.

The activities she has planned at the museum include:

May 28: Campfire and s'mores, 6:30 p.m.

July 8: Movie night, Night at the Museum, 7 p.m.

Aug. 6: Ice cream social, 3 p.m.

All three events are free, but registration is required. Parents are asked to stay, and everyone is encouraged to bring a friend.

"We're trying to do things geared more toward kids and make the museum a more family-friendly environment," Echols said.

She has four people helping her with the events, including junior high student Jessica Stockley, docent Jessica Traylor, docent Gina Kietzmann and daycare teacher Lauren Stewart, she said.

She added there will be more events in the fall, but for now they are just getting a feel for how many people will turn out for these three.

The historical society is also discussing having a Civil War club for youth and a history club geared toward children, she said.