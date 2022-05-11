Courtesy Van requesting funds for maintenance, insurance

The Courtesy Van was invited to join the Bella Vista Charity Classic in 2018 and the event has become one of the organization's most important fundraisers, Courtesy Van Chairman Bill Puskas said. The all-volunteer group owns several vans and provides rides to doctor appointments and for other important errands for Bella Vista residents who are not able to drive themselves.

While most of the charities are asked to list on the application any projects they have planned in which the money would be used, a step necessary to participate with the tournament, the Courtesy Van doesn't have specific projects. The organization does have regular expenses that have to be met, including maintenance on vehicles and insurance for the vehicles. The Bella Vista Foundation accepted those needs.

The organization's volunteer board went to work finding silent auction items and ended up with seven, Puskas said.

Some of those same board members are golfers and have friends who are golfers, so filling teams for the Pro-Am Tournament wasn't a problem. In fact, Puskas thinks they will probably add an extra team.

"They all want to beat the pros," he said. In the past all their golfers have reported they had a great time at the tournament. He's never heard a complaint.