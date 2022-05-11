A story that appeared in the April 4 edition of The Weekly Vista incorrectly stated that bracelets will allow patrons access to sites of the Bella Vista Garden Club's Garden Extravaganza on June 11. Patrons will be able to purchase tickets from any club member and at several locations before the event but will not be required to wear a bracelet during the event.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Correctionby Staff Report | May 11, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Print Headline: Correction
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT