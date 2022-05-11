The Weekly Vista
Correction

by Staff Report | May 11, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

A story that appeared in the April 4 edition of The Weekly Vista incorrectly stated that bracelets will allow patrons access to sites of the Bella Vista Garden Club's Garden Extravaganza on June 11. Patrons will be able to purchase tickets from any club member and at several locations before the event but will not be required to wear a bracelet during the event.

Print Headline: Correction

