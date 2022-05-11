Community Television to use funds for high definition upgrade

Bella Vista Community Television is a nonprofit that has always done some fundraising. A few years ago, the volunteers working at the station were considering a new golf tournament to raise needed funds, volunteer JB Portillo remembered. She went to a friend for advice and the friend, Katy Henkel, happened to be a long-time volunteer with the Bella Vista Charity Classic. She suggested the station might become one of the recipients of funds annually donated from the event and they were added in 2020.

The project they want to fund is an upgrade to high-definition television. It's almost complete, Portillo said, but they need a little more equipment and funds from the tournament will be used for that. Bella Vista Community Television, channel 222 on Cox Cable and 99 on Uverse, is completely volunteer run and produces programs on topics ranging from gardening to city government. They also air syndicated programs on topics of local interest.

It was Portillo who talked at least one local artist into donating her work for the silent auction. Other board members contributed as well.

"It's never easy," she said, "but we have some pretty good board members."

The auction, which ends at the Pro-Am party at Lakepoint is always fun, she said.

Filling the Pro-Am Tournament teams requirement wasn't a problem. Last year the station sent six teams to the event.

"We know a lot of golfing people," she explained.