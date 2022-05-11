Commission grants extension for subdivision construction

An extension was granted by the Bella Vista Planning Commission to developers of the Forest Hills II subdivision project, giving the developers more time to begin work on the project after the original builder contracted to do the work backed out.

Approval for the one-year extension came during the Planning Commission's regular session held Monday evening in the District Courtroom.

Cooper Communities, Inc., was originally granted approval for the preliminary subdivision plat in July of 2021 and was required to begin work within a year of that date. But just after approval was given, the builder contracted to develop the subdivision backed out of the project. Construction has yet to begin.

The extension gives the developer additional time to complete the subdivision infrastructure associated with the already-approved plat.

Jody Latham, representing CCI, told commissioners it's possible work could begin before July.

"We're very close," she said. "Hopefully we'll be able to begin construction within 60 days."

Earlier in the meeting the Planning Commission approved a waiver request by a 4-2 vote on the setback between an existing house and a proposed retaining wall at 14 Constance Circle.

Section 107 of city code regulations requires that retaining walls be placed a minimum of 10 feet, or 1.5 times the height of the wall (whichever is greater), away from existing or proposed structures. The applicant, Jake Files, was requesting to place a 6-foot-tall wall 5.13 feet from the existing house to enable stabilization of a large cut made between the house and the city street.

Another agenda item, a zoning variance request on the front setback for a proposed house at 2 Anchinleck Circle, was brought before the commissioners by applicant Aaron Nickell regarding a lot in the Clackmannan Subdivision.

Nickell was requesting a reduction of the setback variance from 20 feet to 15, which would allow him to push the 2,000-square foot house four feet to the west, thus enabling him to have a septic system installed that would be rated for a two- to three-bedroom house.

During discussion of the request it was determined the variance wasn't needed when it was discovered the leach field could be pushed back closer to a utility drainage easement at the back of the property.

"It looks to me like if you move your leech field back you wouldn't need the variance request," said Planning Commission Chairman Daniel Ellis.

When it was determined that indeed was the case, Nickell withdrew his request.

The Planning Commission's next work session is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, with the next regular session slated for Monday, June 13. Both sessions will start at 4:30 p.m. at the District Courtroom.