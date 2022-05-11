Citywide garage sale at museum

Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas Dustie Meads visits with customers about the driftwood she was offering during the Citywide Garage Sale held April 29-30. Meads, who collects pieces of driftwood from the various lakes in Bella Vista, was set up in one of the many spaces made available by the Bella Vista Historical Museum in its parking lot.

Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas Dustie Meads visits with customers about the driftwood she was offering during the Citywide Garage Sale held April 29-30. Meads, who collects pieces of driftwood from the various lakes in Bella Vista, was set up in one of the many spaces made available by the Bella Vista Historical Museum in its parking lot.

Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas Dustie Meads visits with customers about the driftwood she was offering during the Citywide Garage Sale held April 29-30. Meads, who collects pieces of driftwood from the various lakes in Bella Vista, was set up in one of the many spaces made available by the Bella Vista Historical Museum in its parking lot.

Staff Report