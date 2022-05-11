Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners May 3 were: first -- Connie Knafla and Lynda Delap; second -- Mabel Ashline and Roy Knafla. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is needed. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners May 3 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Bob Bower; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Texas Canasta winners -- first, Sharon Bower; second, Gloria Sperry. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners May 3 were: first -- Al Akey and Karin Fowler; second -- Chuck Seeley and Stan Neukircher; third -- Jim and Janet Callarman. Honorable mention -- Vivian Bray and Harry Schoewe

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. . If you are interested in joining us, please call 608-843-1387. We play as couples but if you do not have a partner, we can find one for you.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners April 28 were: first, Wilda Werner; second, Betty Gale; third, Mildred Vennerbeck. Play is at 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes with an open invite.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday & Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners April 28 were: North-South -- Charles and Pat Wiggins; East-West -- Robert Makela and Jeffrey Starr.

Winners May 3 were: North-South -- Renee Charpie and Robert Gromatka; East-West -- Len Fettig and Fay Frey.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners April 29 were: Table one -- first, Terri McClure; second, Bill Schernikau. Table two -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Chuck Seeley. High Score -- Terry McClure

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners April 30 were: Blue Team Wins -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen. Red Team-- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Rich Smelter, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton and Jerry Vnuk.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]