Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, April 25

6:38 p.m. Police received a report on Britten Circle that a woman was going up to windows and knocking on them.

Tuesday, April 26

11:27 p.m. Police received a report on Applecross Lane that an excavator at a job site was broken into during the night.

Wednesday, April 27

9:53 a.m. Police received a report on Ainsdale Lane that a neighbor's cat scratched someone's dog on the face. The cat's owner was cited for dog/cat at large.

Thursday, April 28

10:29 a.m. Police received a report on St. Asaph Drive that someone found two dogs and tried to call the number on their tags with no success. Police made contact with the owner and asked them to pick up their dogs.

Friday, April 29

12:58 p.m. Police received a report at Walgreens Pharmacy that someone picked up the reporting person's medications at the pharmacy.

Saturday, April 30

1:36 a.m. Police arrested Matthew Robert Hooker, 21, in connection with driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop at Cunningham Corner.

Sunday, May 1

2:12 a.m. Police received a report on Shetland Drive that someone heard loud screeching and did not know if it was an animal or a person. Police listened to a video of the noise, and it was a fox, according to the report.

8:43 p.m. Police received a report on Gillingham Drive that a vehicle drove down the street slowly shining a flashlight into cars that were parked and into homes.