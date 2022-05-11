Bella Vista Club News

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join group members for a walk on Saturday, May 14, in Rogers. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik at 219 S. Arkansas in Rogers. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at Jiffy Kwik, where participants will choose either a 7K or 10K walk. Free parking is available across the street and next door. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at The Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Route 279) in Bella Vista.

Betty Blakeley will be teaching a class on how to paint a St. Patrick Plaque in acrylic on a 13-inch diameter piece of wood or plate supplied by the individual. Participates are asked to base coat the background of their wood or plate in light green before the class. Other paints will be provided. Attendees should bring a water container, paper towels, a small, medium and large flat brush and one liner brush. Also, bring a black and gold permanent marker. Betty will provide several patterns in a few different sizes to share.

Those attending the meeting are welcome to display their paintings for other artists to view. Members are asked to bring items that no longer hold their interest for the re-purpose table. The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals, and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Wednesday, May 18, on the Tea Kettle Falls trail in the Madison Wildlife Management Area. This is a 4.2 mile loop hike with wet crossings. The group will meet at the Tea Kettle Falls trailhead at 9 a.m. This trailhead may be found on Google Maps or the AllTrails app. Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Brainteasers

Looking for a way to meet new people, have a fun afternoon and learn something at the same time? Brainteasers is the answer. This group meets the third Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Bella Vista Library. The meeting date this month is May 18. The Brainteasers group thanks the Bella Vista Recycling Board Board as each month they support the club by providing the necessary packets.

Mystery Book Club

Mystery Book club will be meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the community room of the Bella Vista Library. The guest author will be cozy mystery writer Jane Elzey. She will be discussing her Cardboard Cottage Mystery series, including "Dying for Dominoes" (Book 1), "Dice in a Deadly Sea" (Book 2) and the third book in the series coming soon, "Poison Parcheesi and Wine." All are welcome to be a part of an enjoyable afternoon with Elzey. For more information contact Pat at [email protected]

Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring

The Artisan Alliance of Wishing Spring is accepting new members to the art club. The club meets every three months for art and craft demos and member news (covid and weather permitting). The next meeting will be posted on the website www.artisanalliance.net.

Wishing Spring Gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday through Saturday, weather permitting. Contact www.wishingspringgallery.net or 479-273-1798 for more information.

