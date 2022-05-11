Animal Shelter looking to use donation for construction project

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter has been involved with the Charity Classic from the very beginning. The shelter is a nonprofit that does a lot of fundraising every year, including its own golf tournament, Director Nancy Cullins said. They also have projects in the works that need to be funded.

On the tournament application, Cullins listed a long-term project to demolish the original building, which is no longer usable, and grade the whole area including new property Cooper Communities recently donated. It's a huge landscaping project. The final part of that project will be a new building to replace the original structure to give them space to help even more animals, she said.

Most of the prizes shelter volunteers gathered are not pet related, she said. But there is one Dyson vacuum cleaner that was developed for pet hair. She knows it works because she owns one herself and loves it. They also provided a Mexican vacation for the silent auction.

Like other nonprofits in the area, the Shelter board includes several golfers who were happy to join the Pro-Am Tournament. The shelter gets a lot of support from local golfers, she said, including donations from various golf groups each year.

She's happy to participate with the Charity Classic because it's a lot less work than the shelter's own tournament.