Altrusa wins awards at District 8 Conference

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista attended the annual Altrusa District Eight Conference held April 21.

For its hard work during the previous year in promoting the Altrusa belief that "Today's Readers are Tomorrows Leaders," the local club earned the following six awards:

Third Place -- Club Communications

Third Place -- Club Display

Third Place -- Governor's Distinguished Award (two-for-one book swaps and book giveaways each month for 500 students at Thomas Jefferson Elementary).

Third Place -- Letha H. Brown Literacy Award (Continuing children's literacy projects during covid, furnishing new books for circulation at the Bella Vista, Gravette and Decatur Libraries and providing books for students at two elementary schools along with other smaller projects resulting in a total distribution of 7,212 free books this past year).

Honorable Mention -- Dr. Nina Fay Calhoun International Relations Award (During covid prepared and sent 84 sustainable Menstrual Days for Girls kits to Venezuela and 651 kit components to the Chad Humanitarian Response Project of Days for Girls International).

Second Place -- Mamie L. Bass Service Award (Katherine Priest Dictionary Project, which provided dictionaries to all third-grade students in the Bentonville, Gravette and Decatur School Districts.