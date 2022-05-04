The Weekly Vista obituaries for May 4, 2022

Willard Eugene Blakeley

Willard Eugene (Gene) Blakeley, 80, of Jane, Mo., died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1942, in Rogers, Ark., to Virgil Blakeley and Vivian (Bea) Mayo Blakeley. He had a heart for hotrods and could regularly be found sipping coffee browsing a hotrod magazine. He spent 20 years of his life working for Tyson before retiring. He also spent 20 years as the fire chief for White Rock Fire Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Virgil Lee, HO Blakeley; his daughter, Tonya LaDawn Largent; and granddaughter, Miranda Lynne Largent.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Baker Blakeley; daughter, Saundra Curteman (Ron Curteman); three sons, Jeff Blakeley and partner Lynette McCallister, Jacob Blakeley, Jamey Blakeley (Sky); bonus daughter, Mikala Mustain; and 10 grandchildren.

His memorial service was held Saturday, April 30, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Pineville, Mo.

His ashes will be buried at Brush Creek Cemetery.

David Loren Leininger

David Loren Leininger, 71, of Bentonville, Ark., died April 26, 2022, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born April 11, 1951, in Boone, Iowa, to Loren Arthur and Kathleen Mae (Hendricks) Leininger. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a Lab Technician at Beaver Lake Concrete. He was a Rockhound, silversmith, and a past president and member of The NWA Gem & Mineral Society. He also belonged to Chaplain Services and Benton County Jail Ministries.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Kathleen.

He leaves behind his wife, Charlotte; his step-daughter, Sydney Worral of Farmington, Ark.; his son, Spencer Leininger of Centerton, Ark.; and two grandchildren. He never gave up his search for his beloved daughter, Jessica.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the NWA Gem and Mineral Society Clubhouse; 15100 Hwy 43, Siloam Springs, AR 72761

Grace Eleanor Meyer

Grace Eleanor Meyer, 88, of Bella Vista, Ark., died April 27, 2022.

She was born in Lebanon, Mo., Feb. 15, 1934, to John Raymond Hoag and Iva Matilda (Blue) Hoag. She married Vernon Clark Meyer at Messiah Lutheran Church in Chicago on April 28, 1956. She was a member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church and she enjoyed travelling the world, painting in her art studio, sewing, biking, and camping. She was an avid reader and excelled at Scrabble and Word's with Friends. She loved nature. She was an Art Director and narrative author and was passionate about baking and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vern, January of 2016.

Surviving are her three children, Ruth Ann Burkholder, Michael Timothy Meyer (Theresa Grossman-Meyer), Vernon James Meyer (Beverly David Meyer); six grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Kim, Doris Hunter; and brother, Jack Hoag.

Her body will be cremated at the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory, and her ashes are to be laid to rest next to her husband at the VA Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Bobby Neal Power

Bobby Neal Power, died April 20, 2022, in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born March 11, 1943 in Nashville, Ark., to William Glen and Mary Lois (Jones) Power. He was married to Marjorie Gail Power for 57 years. He graduated from Ouachita Baptist University with a Bachelors in Music Education and from University of Arkansas with a Masters of Education and a Masters of Library Science. He taught band, music, and computers for 33 years before retirement from McDonald County Schools. He was active in Scouting. He was the last of founding band members, ex president and music librarian of the Bella Vista Community Band.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glen and Jimmy; and sister, Mary Ann.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; sons, Kevin (Ali) and Mark (Barbra Jean "BJ"); three grandsons, Ian, Noah, and Daniel; and his granddaughter, Charlie Isobel.

Visitation and service was held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Callison-Lough Funeral Home, Bentonville. Burial was at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery in Nashville, Ark., Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Vern William Sutter

Vern William Sutter, 93, of Rogers, Ark., died peacefully on April 5th, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Feb. 13, 1929, in Lincoln, Neb., to George and Helen (Goertz) Sutter. He grew up on the family dairy farm in College View, Neb., and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He married Mary Schrader in 1952 in Northfield, Minn. After graduation from the University of Nebraska, they moved to Des Moines, Iowa where he began a 30-year career with Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel Company and then 10 years at the American Welding Institute in Tennessee. In Bella Vista retirement he enjoyed playing cards, motorhome travel, golfing, and outings with the Mercedes-Benz Club of America. After 50 years of marriage, he lost Mary in 2004 to cancer. He married Oleatha Gaston-Pierce in 2008 and they traveled and explored before her death in 2015.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Louise Sutter; his second wife, Oleatha Sutter; his brother, Paul Sutter; and his sister, Ruth Sutter.

Survivors include his brother, Clair Sutter of Phoenix, Ariz.; his children, James (Gloria) Sutter of Texas, Jacqueline Sutter of Iowa, Heather Russell of Colorado, Randall (Michelle) Sutter of California, Wayne (Anne) Sutter of Texas, Richard (Linda) Sutter of Minnesota; and several grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista.

Patricia Jean Veach

Patricia Jean Veach, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

She was born April 25, 1948, to Kenneth and Marcella (Sterba) Holmes in Belleville, Kan. She was a music teacher (voice) and owned her own business, Stitches & More Alterations. She was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista. Patricia enjoyed doing arts and crafts; she was an avid golfer and a proud grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Kathryn.

Her husband, Robert Veach survives along with a son, Tony (Gina) Hansmann of Rogers, Ark.; daughter, Tonya Voltolina of Orlando, Fla.; brothers and sisters, Marcy, Kenneth, Marilyn, Jim, John, Loretta; and five grandchildren.

Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, AR72715. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service at 9 a.m. with Rosary to follow at 9:30 a.m.

Suzann Clark Wresche

Suzann Clark Wresche, 80, Bella Vista, Ark., died April 27, 2022.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1940, to Marie (Rose) and Forest Clark in Leavenworth, Kan. She attended Rogers High and Arkansas Tech. When stationed in Germany, she studied under local artists. Her professional career included Ad Junk Professor at Cal Poly Pomona and Manager of 26 Hallmark Stores. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, decorating and entertaining.

She was wife to Army LTC Dee Wresche and mother to Christopher Wresche and Jeffery Wresche, all who survive her.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. Burial will be at the National VA Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., at a later date.

