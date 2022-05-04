Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Flo, a 1 1/2-year old female domestic short-haired tabby cat. Flo is litter box trained, current on all of her vaccinations and will be spayed and microchipped before leaving for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $45. For more information on Flo, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

