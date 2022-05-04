City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

May 9 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

May 16 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

May 23 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

May 26 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

May 9 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

May 11 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

May 11 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

May 19 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

May 26 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.