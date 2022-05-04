Mayor, City Clerk, Council seats up for election

While the General Election remains months away, it's not too soon for citizens to start thinking about their passion for city government, and what they could do for Bella Vista's future.

There are five seats up for election in 2022's November General Election: Mayor; City Clerk; Council Member – Ward 1, Position 2; Council Member – Ward 2, Position 2; and Council Member – Ward 3, Position 2.

To run for a municipal office, one must be a qualified elector, a U.S. citizen and an Arkansas resident who is registered to vote. He or she must reside in the jurisdiction to be represented and he or she must have never been convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, forgery or another infamous crime.

Bella Vista is a City of the First Class and operates under a Mayor-Council form of government. The mayor serves a four-year term, acts as the city's chief executive officer and runs day-to-day operations of the city, including the administrative offices at City Hall, the police and fire departments, the street department, Community Development Services, District Court and the Bella Vista Public Library. The mayor is a full-time, salaried position and is eligible for city benefits.

The City Council members serve four-year terms and put in place the city's legislation, codes and budgetary goals that the city's staff works to uphold. They typically attend one work session and one regular meeting per month, usually at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday and at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Monday, respectively, but are also subject to attending special meetings on occasion. Their actions and activities as council members are subject to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, and meetings are open to the public. Their positions are paid an annual stipend but are not eligible for city benefits.

The City Clerk is a part-time, four-year position and is not eligible for city benefits. The clerk is the official record keeper for the city and attends all City Council meetings and council committee meetings to take and then prepare the minutes of each meeting. The City Clerk is responsible for executing formal documents of the city, including ordinances, resolutions, contracts, deeds, orders, notices, etc., and other duties as prescribed by law.

To file, candidates must submit to the Benton County Clerk's office a petition with no less than 30 signatures from qualified electors within the city in which the candidate intends to represent. Bella Vista candidates are elected at large, meaning the entire population of the city votes for each candidate, regardless of the ward in which the voter lives. Candidates may begin collecting signatures Thursday, May 12.

The 2022 filing period begins at noon Wednesday, Aug. 3 and ends at noon Wednesday, Aug. 10. Early voting for the general election begins Monday, Oct. 24, and General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more information on municipal elections, visit http://vote.bentoncountyar.gov/.