Mark Your Calendar Week of May 4

Mark Your Calender

Week of May 4

Ongoing

• The Property Owners Association's Board of Directors election candidates for the 2022 year are Jason Loyd, MaryAnn Bradley, Jerre Barron, Jr., Mike Abb and Sheila Heward. The election ends May 17 when the POA will hold its Annual Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall.

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. To apply as a vendor, nonprofit group, crafter, musician and entertainer, visit the city's website at bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market/ and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator. Contact market coordinator Samantha Mosher with questions at [email protected]

May 5

• The next Civil War Roundtable meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, when Kerry Jones will speak on "The Incredible Story of Eight Common Soldiers at Pea Ridge." The meeting will be held at the Bella Vista Historial Museum.

May 7

• Another tour of historic cemeteries in the Bella Vista area will be conducted as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Saturday, May 7. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 479-855-2335, emailing [email protected] or stopping by the museum in person during open hours. The tour lasts about four hours and costs $15/person or $25 for two. Participants meet at the museum and car caravan to the various cemeteries.