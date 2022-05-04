Garden Extravaganza sneak peak

The Bella Vista Garden Club is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. In order to celebrate with the community, there will be a Garden Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11 (rain or shine).

The Garden Club Extravaganza will be a tour of seven unique private gardens within Bella Vista, each with its own theme. Garden themes include "Power of Threes" where everything is planted in groups of three, a woodland garden, a meditation garden, a pollinator garden and one that features Italian style terraces and sculpture.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from any garden club member or at the following businesses:

• The Bluebird Shed, 648 W Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista

• Creeks Nursery, 8542 W McNelly Rd, Bentonville

•Arvest Bank locations in Bella Vista, 1802 Forest Hills Blvd, 70 Sugar Creek Center, 403 Towncenter

• Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

Ticket holders will meet at 10 a.m. at Creek's Nursery on McNelly Road (tickets will be available for purchase at Creek's Nursery on the day of event). Each ticket holder will receive a bracelet to allow them access to all seven sites. Ticket holders drive themselves to each location -- only one site is not handicapped accessible.