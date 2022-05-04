Coleman completes Eagle Scout project

Izabelle Coleman of Bella Vista recently completed her Eagle Scout project while also receiving the rare National Medal for Outdoor Achievement.

She is 18 and a student at Northwest Arkansas Community College. For her Eagle Scout project, she created a professional development curriculum for teachers to help them understand what students go through with invisible disabilities, such as Tourette's, sensory processing, autism and food issues such as severe allergies and eating disorders.

Videos of the curriculum are available online at nwa.space under the education tab. Coleman presented the curriculum to a group and videotaped the session, which also included individual videos on food issues, anxiety and sensory processing. The curriculum is called Teach I.D. (invisible disabilities).

Coleman explained most educators know what invisible disabilities are, they just don't always understand what the student experiences.

She explained with sensory processing, for example, most students who experience this cannot tolerate loud noises or be in crowds. Listening to sounds coming from a microphone is hard to tolerate, she said. Some sounds are overwhelming, and too many sounds are overwhelming.

The video in the curriculum demonstrates this concept by amplifying certain sounds in a classroom setting that would likely go unnoticed by people who do not have sensory processing issues. A voice over on the video also indicates that the student is having trouble tolerating sounds.

With food issues, such as anorexia, bulimia and binge eating, which Coleman said was recently added to the psychology of eating disorders, people can get better and relapse, she said.

For this issue there is also a video in the curriculum that demonstrates a student having trouble concentrating in class due to only being able to think about food.

A third video invites the viewer to watch a student for frequent signs of anxiety, such as biting her fingernails, bouncing her knees, hiding her face, etc.

Also, during the curriculum, Coleman presented her audience with a handout to read of a Shel Silverstein poem. Some of the handouts were written normally, some were written as a person with dyslexia would see them and some were written as a person with ocular dysfunction would see them. She explained ocular dysfunction is a condition in which rather than the brain processing the letters incorrectly as in dyslexia, the eyes cause some of the letters to appear from the line above or below into the line the person is reading.

Coleman also had members of her audience do some role-play with invisible disabilities (including Tourette's, anxiety, ADD, ADHD, autism, etc.), playing out their assigned roles while trying to watch an informative video. Some members of the audience found they were unable to concentrate due to their own behavior or due to others' behavior.

Coleman said she wanted to do this project because she knew what it was like to have some of these invisible disabilities, and it was difficult to explain to her teachers what was going on. She said she had to do quite a bit of research and had to do interviews as well. She started working on her project in May 2021 and presented it to the group in August 2021.

"I feel happy about it," she said. "I'm happy I did that project because most of the time people will do Little Free Libraries or free pantries -- one of my siblings did tables and benches for Apple Glen Elementary. Normally it's arduous labor that people do for their project. I decided to do a little different and do a curriculum with psychology."

Scoutmaster Malinda Pitts said, "Bella's Eagle Scout project was a fantastic one. Too often people think that Eagle projects must involve construction of some sort and forget that it can be a wide range of leadership projects instead. I have seen several successful projects that didn't require building structures, things like construction of sensory kits for museums or luggage drives for foster children or programs of curriculum that educate youth and adults on working with kids with special needs.

"I thought Bella did a great job on her project. She chose a project for which she had a passion, and hopefully many educators will be able to use the resources she has created to understand their students with invisible disabilities better."

Coleman's mother, Dr. Katherine Auld, said, "I am so terribly proud of Izabelle. It has been a joy to watch her grow through Scouts, the various events and the Eagle Scout project as a citizen, as an environmentally-aware outdoor enthusiast and as a person."

In addition to this accomplishment, Coleman earned the National Medal for Outdoor Achievement, which is a rare award that only about 2,000 scouts have earned, she said.

To qualify, she said, she had to camp 200 nights, at least 15 of which had to be long-term camp, like summer camp. She also had to complete 100 hours of swimming and 100 hours of conservation. For camping, she earned camping and backpacking merit badges, and for aquatics, she earned a 1-mile swim award and a swimming and life-saving merit badge, she said. For conservation, she earned a wilderness survival merit badge. She has earned 40 merit badges total.

Pitts said of the medal, "It's an amazing achievement. Very few youth ever earn it, and it is really complicated and took much dedication and perseverance for her to earn it. In fact, it appears that she was one of the last Scouts to earn it since the National Outdoor Award program appears to have discontinued the medal portion of the awards."

Pitts added the following information:

"The National Medal for Outdoor Achievement is the highest recognition that a Scout, Sea Scout, or Venturer can earn for exemplary achievement, experience and skill in multiple areas of outdoor endeavor. In order for a youth to earn the National Medal for Outdoor Achievement, he or she must complete the following requirements:

Earn the First Class rank, Sea Scout Apprentice rank, or complete Venturing Ranger Award requirements 1-6 and hold the Venturing Discovery Award.

Earn the National Outdoor Badge for Camping with a silver device.

Earn any two additional National Outdoor Badges, each with two gold devices.

Complete the requirements for all of the following: Backpacking merit badge or Ranger Backpacking elective; Emergency Preparedness merit badge or Ranger Emergency Preparedness core; Nature merit badge; and Wilderness Survival merit badge or Ranger Wilderness Survival core.

Complete a 16-hour course in Wilderness First Aid from the American Red Cross, Wilderness Medical Institute, or other recognized provider.

Become a Leave No Trace Trainer by completing the 16-hour training course from a recognized Leave No Trace Master Educator.

Plan and lead, with the approval of your unit leader, an outing for your patrol, troop, ship, or crew in two of the following activity areas: hiking and backpacking, aquatics activities, or riding. Include in each outing a service element addressing recreational impacts resulting from that type of activity. With the approval of your unit leader, you may plan and lead the outings for another Cub Scout pack, Scout troop, Sea Scout ship, or Venturing crew.

Complete at least one of the following:

Plan and lead, with the approval of your unit leader, an adventure activity identified in the National Outdoor Badge for Adventure for your troop, ship, crew, or patrol. Successfully complete a season on a council summer camp staff in an outdoor area, such as aquatics, Scoutcraft, nature/environment, climbing, or COPE."