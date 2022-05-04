Cards and Games

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners April 26 were: Connie Knafla and Roy Knafla. Bias bowling is played every Tuesday from 12:30-2 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players are always welcome and no previous experience is needed. For more information call 479-876-5760.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners April 26 for 3-13: Table 1 -- first, Sharon Bower; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Bob Bower; second, Kathy Ayres. Texas Canasta winners -- first, Mable Ashline; second, Diane Dingmann. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners April 26 were: first -- Nancy Veach and Ginny Swinney; second -- Chris and Chris King; third -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau; fourth -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley. Honorable mention -- Larry and Ginger Anderson

The Couples Cribbage group plays each Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. New players of any skill level are always welcome. Any questions, please call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners April 27 were: Table 1 -- first, Sheri Bone; second, Chuck Seeley.

Second Thursday Games & Goodies

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies every second Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, East of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday & Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners April 21 were: North-South -- Nancy Sherbondy and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Martha Kolb and Fay Frey.

Winners April 26 were: North-South -- Renee Charpie and Sandra Gromatka; East-West -- Diane and Joe Warren.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners April 22 were: Table one -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Terry McClure. Table two -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Van Bateman. Table three -- first, Alan Akey; second, Bill Schernikau. High Score -- Alan Akey

The Friday Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. For information call 479-855-4991.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners April 23 were: Blue Team Wins -- Zona Dahl, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Mike McConnell, Ron Madsen and Bill Armstrong. Red Team-- Marj Shafer, Marie Ryan, Sam Brehm, Art Hamilton, Jerry Vnuk and Ron Smeltzer.

Email scores to [email protected]