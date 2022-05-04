BV Strings still jamming

After a busy career, Jeff Holeman wanted to return to something that had made him happy as a younger man and Bella Vista had several choices for him. One of them was BV Strings, a loosely organized group of musicians who only want to have fun.

"We exist for our own enjoyment," he said. "Everyone just likes to play guitars and sing."

Over the past several years, the group has attracted so many musicians that they fill about any stage they play on. There are about 16 regular members and most of them play guitar. There have been a few violins, ukuleles and mandolins. One member plays a cajon -- a box-like percussion instrument that helps them keep time.

They were able to continue during the pandemic by practicing in private homes although some members chose to stay away.

The group started in 2018, meeting weekly at the former Artist Retreat Center. When that venue was sold, they looked for another place and ended up at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. The church lets them use a large space for free and in return, BV Strings played at the recent Lenten Fish Fries.

Some members don't want to perform, but the ones who enjoy it meet at Concordia once a month to play in their upstairs gathering place, Holeman said. They play a wide variety of music including many songs Concordia residents remember.

Recently, they met at Blowing Springs Park and played close to the Gear Garden which had just opened for the season. Some people brought out lawn chairs and stayed for the duration. Performances like that are not scheduled or announced, but Holeman has spoken to someone at the Property Owners Association who was happy to give them permission.

"Bella Vista is full of musicians," Holeman said. There are lots of opportunities for them ranging from the Jazz and More Orchestra to small professional tribute bands.

There are a few expenses for BV Strings, so they accept the occasional donation. They own a PA system and a cart to pull it on. The musicians bring their own instruments.

"We're not trying to be perfect," he said, "We're in it to enjoy playing and enjoy the friendships that develop."

If they get a chance to watch the audience enjoying the music and maybe even dancing, that's a bonus.