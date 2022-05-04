Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, April 18

9:36 a.m. Police received a report on Minton Lane that someone was in the process of trying to get their taxes done and found out that someone else was fraudulently collecting unemployment in their name.

Tuesday, April 19

8:47 a.m. Police received a report at Waco Title that someone stole a catalytic converter off a company vehicle.

12:39 p.m. Police received a report at United Lutheran Church of two security cameras stolen.

Wednesday, April 20

11:10 a.m. Police received a report on Lookout Drive that the reporting person thought someone was stealing his mail.

6:54 p.m. Police received a report on Hebrides Drive of a man revving his engine.

Thursday, April 21

2:10 a.m. Police arrested Amanda Michele Mefford, 31, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Clubhouse Drive.

4:40 p.m. Police received a report from Pinion Valley Storage that three portable toilets were missing.

Friday, April 22

8:03 a.m. Police received a report on Headley Drive that someone's two vehicles were broken into during the night and that cash and a credit card were stolen.

9:02 a.m. Police received a report on Bolton Lane that someone's vehicle was entered during the night and a wallet, credit cards and military ID were missing.

Saturday, April 23

10:39 p.m. Police received a report at Lakepoint Restaurant Event Center that the reporting person was in the front office and could hear someone in the restaurant and wanted police to clear the restaurant.

Sunday, April 24

12:59 p.m. Police received a report on Dillow Lane that a man was walking to each house and looking in vehicles and checking houses.