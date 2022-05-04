Bella Vista Club News

Apple Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club's next meeting is at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room.

The tentative agenda for May's meeting will include the following:

A brief tutorial on using Apple Pages (Word). This will be an introduction to using Pages to create documents using templates to start and a brief overview of Pages commands and functions. Using the Apple Wallet, a tutorial. This segment will cover adding and using Credit cards and the Apple credit card system. Also adding boarding passes and other important documents to the Apple Wallet. Spring housing cleaning in your Contacts list: finding and merging duplicate contacts in your address book.

The subjects for the monthly meeting agendas include tutorials and discussions of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac computers.

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club meet at 5 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Bella Vista Public Library in the community room. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information, please contact Gene Goodrich at 479-899-5531 or [email protected]

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd in Bella Vista. This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast (details at https://bvcomputerclub.org ). The program will be "Q & A: Panel of Experts" with an opportunity to submit your computer-related questions to our panel. If the panel doesn't know the answer, someone else in the audience may. Questions will be accepted from the floor or submitted in advance by an email to [email protected] .

The next class currently scheduled for May is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 -- Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2, with Justin Sell.

Next Help Clinics are from 9 a.m.-noon: Saturday, May 7; Wednesday, May 18 and Saturday, June 4

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and information on the Zoom simulcast can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics. Visit the website at BVComputerClub.org for more information.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Tuesday, May 10, at Devil's Den State Park to Moonshiners Cave (one mile out and back) and on the Devil's Den Trail, including the Wilderness Area spur and Primitive Campground Loop (total 3.8 miles). Meet at the Moonshiner's Cave trailhead at 9 a.m. This trailhead can be found using Google Maps. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann,Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

NWA Letter Writing Group

The NWA Letter Writing Group meets the second Tuesday of each month. The next meeting is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in the conference room of the Bella Vista library. All are welcome to come and learn more about preserving the art of letter writing. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Carolyn Davis-Rohlin with "Bound and Broken to a New Creation." The special feature will be by Pat Duncan, "A More Beautiful You." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are needed by 5 p.m. May 6. For a reservation, call Glenda at 479-366-7562 or text Dorothy at 479-381-6516 or email Marsha at [email protected] This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministry.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus w photo

The Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop chorus is in need of bass singers. No previous experience or try outs are required. Visitors are invited to join rehearsals every Monday 3:30-5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista (enter at the North door). CDC guidelines are observed.

To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, Director at 479 876 7204 or email to www.perfectharmonybv.com and Facebook.