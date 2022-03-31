Restoring treasures and bringing new ideas to life

Looking for someone you can trust with your grandmother's antique sofa or your leather sectional? Give Joe Ellis Upholstery a call. They have the expertise necessary to handle your most cherished pieces of furniture. Antiques are often very well made and for many people carry a great deal of sentimental value.

"Even if your piece has spent the last several years stored in the barn or the garage, we can transform it into something you and your family will use and enjoy for years to come," says owner Joe.

Maybe you have a vision of something unique. "Bring us your ideas!" says Joe. "Whether it's a custom bed or a media/reading nook with cushions and pillows, we would love to visit with you about your project and how we can make it happen."

What started by Joe as a modest shop a little over 10 years ago has grown into one of the most trusted and sought-after upholsterers in Northwest Arkansas. He and his design team are ready to bring your project to life, no matter how big or small.

Joe and his mom expanded the business a few years ago to include Ellis Fabrics, offering an amazing selection of upholstery fabrics and a one-stop shopping experience. Thousands of fabrics are conveniently displayed by color and type. Leather hides hang on the walls. There are bolts of reasonably priced remnants in the popular bargain room, and stacks of sample books in the design room. You are sure to find the exact fabric you are looking for.

Joe Ellis Upholstery and Ellis Fabrics

8826 W. McNelly Road in Bentonville,

8 a.m. to 5 p.ml Monday through Friday.

Call 479-657-6868 for information, or visit www.joeellisupholstery.com, or find them on Facebook and Instagram to see samples of their work.