The Weekly Vista obituaries for March 30, 2022

Lorrayne Maki

Lorrayne Maki, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

She married and was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald. She later reunited with and married childhood friend Mark, with whom she traveled the world.

She is survived by sons, Kevin, Kurt, Todd (Stefanie); stepdaughter, Jo; stepsons, Cliff, David (Alicia); six grandchildren; and brother Richard (Yvonne).

A memorial service was held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista. A summer celebration of life will be held in Duluth, Minn.

Karen Prince

Karen Prince, 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 25, 2022, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born July 6, 1942, in Amarillo, Texas, to Don and Laurene (Ludden) Van Hooser. She met Jim Prince when they were students at The University of Oklahoma, and they were wed Dec. 21, 1961. They lived in Southern California, Hampton, Va., and Ledyard, Conn. They retired in March 2003, from Interstate Electronics Corp. in Anaheim, Calif. and moved to Bella Vista. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, James; and her grandson, Keith.

Survivors include her husband, Jim; her son, William of Derry, N.H.; and two grandchildren.

Barbara Steuber

Barbara Steuber (nee Holmes), 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died March 23, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born April 17, 1939, to Howard and Julia (nee Robel) Holmes in Milwaukee, Wisc. She enjoyed entertaining, reading and crossword puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard R. Steuber; and her parents, Howard and Julia Holmes.

She is survived by her children, Christopher (Peggy) Steuber, Jane (John) Wolf, Jennifer Steuber, Julie Ramsdell; and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

