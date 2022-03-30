OPINION: What has happened to the institution of marriage?

One has to wonder these days whatever has happened to the institution we call marriage. It used to be one of the most common occurrences around. A man and woman (normally a male and female) met each other, fell in love, and shortly thereafter stood before an officiant expressing their wedding vows to one another. It was a time of joy and celebration, a time when two people united to make plans for the future together; and it was biblical.

That has changed radically these days. It is far more common to hear about two people sharing their lives together outside of marriage. Consider the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs football team. Patrick Mahomes and his high school sweetheart lived together for well over two years, had a child together, and finally got married just recently. They are representative of a lot of other couples today.

Frankly, it's a little strange. There are obvious differences between living together and getting married, and they are not always positive. Consider what happens if a couple happens to have a child and then the male companion decides to leave for greener pastures. I suppose it is also possible to postulate the same thing if the woman decides to leave, but it appears to me that the woman involved normally carries the greatest burden.

I well remember traveling a road in California a few years ago and watching a man and woman walking alongside the road. The man was out in front, appearing to me to "strut his oats," while the woman came along behind, slightly pregnant but carrying a backpack. My first thought was for the woman. What was going on? Why would she accept such a role? And, what was going to be her future? I know, they say that love conquers everything, and that marriage is just a piece of paper. It is, but it also is much more.

A marriage certificate is a contract for living together. It provides certain benefits and limitations in writing, and if it is broken, penalties are assessed. Sometimes the wealthy people have pre-nuptial agreements, but most people do not. The law simply spells out that you cannot cheat on your spouse, ask for a divorce, or become abusive without paying a substantial penalty. Just living together with a verbal love commitment does not allow for any consequences. Maybe that is what some people today are wanting.

Consider also that there are many different kinds of relationships today. Although the law varies from state-to-state, homosexual/lesbian couples are now fairly common. Some have a common law marriage, but many are restricted from any form of marriage. Interracial marriages used to be taboo, but today they are common place. Somewhat on the edge of being accepted also are transgender relationships.

In the midst of this confusion, I accidentally opened a file on my phone recently that showed how many people everyone knows have been married for a long time. Yes, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were on the list. They enjoyed 74 years of marriage before his death. However, what about Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens? When Douglas died at the age of 103, they had been married for 70 years. Barbara and George H. W. Bush were married for 76 years. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated 73 years of marriage in 2020. Dolly Parton and Carl Dean have been married since 1966. Bob and Ginny Newhart, 57 years; Colin and Alma Powell, 60 years. And the list goes on. It is amazing how many well-known people too often suspected as "players" in the "who is with whom" relationship department who have actually been very faithful partners in their marriages.

Relationships always involve the three "C's: commitment, communication and a concern for one another and the future. When God created male and female for procreation, He also created a system through which the human race might enjoy familial stability and genetic purity. Contemporary society is always pushing the limits on what is normal, available, and exciting; but the ageless truth from God remains relevant: Jesus said, "Have you not read that He who made them at the beginning made male and female, and said, 'For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh?' So then, they are no longer two but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let not man separate." (Matthew 19:4-6 NKJV)

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 29 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.